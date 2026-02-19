3 unlikely franchise tag candidates Raiders should explore if they hit FA

As the Las Vegas Raiders inch closer to free agency during the 2026 NFL offseason, some of the first dominoes are expected to fall in the coming weeks. The window is now open for teams around the league to place a one-year, fully guaranteed franchise tag on players. The window closes on March 3.

While the Raiders don't have anyone currently worthy of receiving the franchise tag, as that is typically reserved for elite players set to hit free agency, Las Vegas should have its eyes on the market to see who does and does not get tagged.

Although not many big names are expected to be available next month, let alone franchise tagged, there are a few players currently on the brink of that designation who could be a diamond in the rough. If they aren't given the franchise tag, the Raiders should pursue the following players:

3 unlikely franchise tag candidates for Raiders to monitor in free agency

Nahshon Wright, CB, Bears

Not many are talking about the NFL leader in takeaways in 2025, but Wright played his way into a much-deserved pay raise. He's a massive cornerback at 6-foot-4, still just 27 years old, and he is fresh off a visit to his first Pro Bowl.

Some would consider Wright to be Chicago's highest priority to re-sign in free agency over safety Jaquan Brisker, who is another name that should be on the Las Vegas radar. The Bears' pass defense was elite in 2025, as they picked off opposing quarterbacks 23 times on the year.

Wright has expressed his intentions to stay in Chicago, but he has Oakland roots. He also has busts in coverage that will make you want to scream from time to time. His contract price is rumored to be around the $16 million per year range, which may be a little too pricey for John Spytek's liking.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

Not many believe that Doubs will return to Green Bay for the 2026 NFL season. The Packers also have some more pressing issues in free agency, with unrestricted players like Malik Wills and Rasheed Walker potentially leaving.

RELATED: Raiders' $11 million investment listed as cut candidate after just one year

Doubs, a Nevada product, garnered the most targets in Green Bay over the past four seasons. ESPN's Matt Bowen recently named Doubs as one of the best fits for the Raiders in free agency because of how similar the offense is in Green Bay, which matches what Klint Kubiak will run in Vegas.

Although he has plenty of NFL experience, Doubs is young enough, has the requisite production, and still has the potential or high ceiling to warrant a contract that is above his price range. The Raiders need veteran help, particularly in the red zone, and Doubs could fill that void.

Kam Curl, S, Rams

Curl is a top-five tackler at the safety position who begs for an upgrade in Las Vegas. Curl made the game-saving interception to help the Rams make the NFC Championship game, and he can bring some of that winning culture that he learned under Sean McVay to Las Vegas.

While in Los Angeles, Curl played the most snaps of any Rams defender. He's got the ability to be versatile in the secondary as well. His contract asking price could be steep compared to those of Jeremy Chinn or Isaiah Pola-Mao, but the Raiders need a massive influx of talent on the back end.