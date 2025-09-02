3 weird Raiders predictions for 2025 that actually feel plausible

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a bit of a peculiar position heading into the 2025 NFL season. After a brutal campaign last year under Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco, things cannot be much worse in Las Vegas, but some could argue that they cannot be much better either.

In an AFC West division that boasts three of the best teams in the conference, it will be tough sledding for Las Vegas trying to make up ground in the playoff hunt. One thing is for sure, however, which is that this Raiders team is going to be much improved and much more exciting to watch.

Given the team's numerous new pieces, all of which are versatile and a bit unpredictable, things could get very weird in Las Vegas this season. Here are three bizarre predictions that, somehow, actually feel plausible.

Weird Raiders predictions that could actually come true

1. Raiders go above .500, but still finish last in AFC West

Most have the Raiders clocked as a team that will win between seven and 10 games during the 2025 season. It would not be unheard of, however, for each of the team's divisional counterparts to win somewhere between 11 and 14 games.

This means that the Raiders could be massively improved, beat more than half of their opponents, and still be the worst team in the AFC West and miss the playoffs. This happened to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023, so there is precedent.

2. John Spytek and Co. lead the NFL in total transactions

Spytek and Carroll have already proven this offseason that they can tinker with their roster like no other. They got going with extensions and trades in early March, and continued that momentum through free agency and the draft, even well into training camp, in order to overhaul the roster.

Their inclination to constantly change the end of the depth chart and seek upgrades is likely to extend into the regular season. With their eyes largely on building a contender for the not-so-distant future, expect even more turnover this season, perhaps the most in the league.

3. J.J. Pegues scores more touchdowns than Zamir White

Alright, history might not look back kindly on this take. But, with White's history indicating that fans should not expect big plays, and Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert likely to shoulder the load near the goal line, White could theoretically end up not reaching the end zone this season.

There is also a chance that the team employs Pegues, a rookie defensive tackle, as their wildcat quarterback at some juncture during the season. At Ole Miss as a senior, he ran 21 times for 69 yards and seven touchdowns, so he clearly has a knack for the end zone.

