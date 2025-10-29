4 last-ditch trades Raiders could make to accelerate their needed rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders, despite being flush with salary cap space over the coming years, aren't in a position to be sellers at the trade deadline. They're practically out of the running for a playoff spot during the 2025 NFL season, and the focus should be on how to better situate themselves for 2026.

With the trade deadline less than a week away, the Silver and Black have an opportunity to stockpile some draft picks and accelerate their rebuild process by dealing a handful of valuable players to contending teams that are looking to go all-in this season.

Las Vegas needs to keep its young core together, and shouldn't trade players like Jackson Powers-Johnson, Tyree Wilson, Jamal Adams or Eric Stokes, unless they get an offer they can't refuse. They can't count on finding trade partners for players like Alex Cappa, Devin White or Zamir White either.

However, here are four realistic trades that the Raiders could make at the deadline to get the gears turning for next year.

4 trades Raiders should seek out at the deadline to stockpile draft picks

1. Jakobi Meyers to Steelers for a 3rd-round pick

The writing has been on the wall for this move for months now, and with very little wide receiver talent available, the Steelers could get desperate. Pittsburgh is starting to slide a bit and lose its grip on the AFC North, and it shockingly pushed Marquez Valdes-Scantling's signing off for a week.

To me, that means the Steelers are weighing their options and should still be in the market for a receiver. With a nearly 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers under center, the time is now for Pittsburgh, and they've got two 3rd-round picks in next year's draft, so they could be aggressive with them.

2. Raheem Mostert to Cowboys for a 7th-round pick

Dallas already has one of the best offenses in the league, so they should be looking to make a big move on defense at the deadline. However, behind Javonte Williams, they only have fifth-round rookie Jaydon Blue at running back, who has just 70 scrimmage yards and a fumble this season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is known to make some questionable decisions, but a 7th-rounder is a fair price for an established veteran running back who has had some success in 2025. Mostert is on a one-year deal in Las Vegas anyway, and it may give Dallas peace of mind to have a solid backup.

3. Malcolm Konce to Ravens for a 5th-rounder

Raider Nation may not be ready to part with Koonce just yet, as it feels like there is so much untapped potential here. But he's on a one-year deal and is not exactly on track to sign an extension in Las Vegas. Plus, a team like the Ravens could really use Koonce and could pay a good price for him.

Baltimore is getting Lamar Jackson back and needs a major jolt on defense, and they've got three 5th-round picks in next year's draft. They could surely send one to the Raiders and get a player that may factor into both their immediate and long-term equations.

4. Aidan O'Connell to Patriots for a 7th-rounder

O'Connell should be returning from the Injured Reserve soon, but there's really no place for him in Las Vegas with Kenny Pickett now in town. The Patriots have Joshua Dobbs and Tommy DeVito at backup, but O'Connell is likely a better option than either of them, and at a cheap price.

New England is currently atop the AFC East, and they've already made several big moves to clear cap space ahead of the deadline, so they're now buyers. The man who drafted O'Connell, Josh McDaniels, could easily try to convince some folks that he'd be a good long-term backup for Drake Maye.