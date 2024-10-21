4 positives from Raiders loss to Rams
It wasn't all bad for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
By Levi Dombro
It was another ugly performance for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
The team turned the ball over four more times in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium, adding to their historically bad turnover margin this season.
Surprisingly, however, a lot of individual Raiders players performed quite well on Sunday.
I would sound like a broken record if I pointed out every week that Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby played well, but a plethora of other players were impressive despite the difficult, albeit expected loss.
This team is building for the future at this point, so let's focus on the positives while enduring the necessary losses for a high draft pick next season.