4 positives from Raiders loss to Rams
By Levi Dombro
Alexander Mattison played well with increased work load
The Raiders had one of their better rushing performances of the season in Week 7, collecting 122 yards on 29 carries. This averages out to 4.2 yards per carry, and the longest run of the day was only 13 yards, so there was no big play that skewed the numbers.
Alexander Mattison accounted for 92 of these yards on 23 carries, which is a larger snap share than he has gotten all season with Zamir White also healthy.
He proved that he can handle the duties of a full-time back while also showcasing his ability to be productive in the passing game. He caught all three of his targets for 31 yards on Sunday.
Zamir White, after starting the first few weeks of the season, has taken a backseat to Mattison, and perhaps that is for the better.
White only ran the ball three times on Sunday, but he ran for 13 yards, which means he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. This was by far his highest yards per carry in his five games this season, so maybe the staff has figured out that White should be used in smaller doses where he can be more effective instead of operating like a bellcow back.
Mattison leads the team in rushing, touchdowns, and is one of the squad's best receiving threats as well, so he should be a no-brainer for the starting job moving forward.