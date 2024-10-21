4 positives from Raiders loss to Rams
By Levi Dombro
Young receivers got 15 combined targets
After the departure of Davante Adams and the injury to Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders wide receiver room was suddenly very thin heading into last week's game against the Steelers.
Tre Tucker and DJ Turner were expected to step up and take on the bulk of the targets, but neither could get going and become focal points for the offense last week.
This week was a bit different.
In Week 6, the two players combined for two catches for 37 yards on six targets, and Tucker did not record a single catch.
In Week 7, however, Tucker was targeted eight times and caught three balls for 36 yards and Turner was targeted seven times, reeling in two catches for 13 yards.
Obviously, the efficiency numbers here are terrible, but most of that blame falls on the shoulders of the quarterbacks.
The fact is, Tucker and Turner were both getting open and being targeted, which is all that they can control. Once the Silver and Black have a competent quarterback, perhaps their production will increase.