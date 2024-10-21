4 positives from Raiders loss to Rams
By Levi Dombro
Several young defensive backs balled out
It is high time that the Raiders extend Nate Hobbs.
He had six solo tackles against the Rams on Sunday including a slew of critical run stuffs, and he added a pass deflection and an interception.
Hobbs has been an underrated corner in the league for quite some time, but if he keeps up with performances like this for much longer, he'll become a hot commodity on the free agent market. The Raiders have to lock down one of their cornerstone franchise pieces.
Tre'von Moehrig was everywhere on the field for Las Vegas on Sunday as well, recording six tackles, including one for a loss, a pass deflection, and a quarterback hit.
He too had several key run stuffs and came up big when the team needed him on defense. He has started to find his groove again alongside Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Speaking of, Pola-Mao led the Raiders in tackles on Sunday with seven total.
He has been a pleasant surprise this season in the wake of Marcus Epps' season-ending injury, and if he and Moehrig can keep building on the chemistry they have at the rear of the defense, the future could be very bright for this duo.
Jakorian Bennett did not have one of his better games this Sunday, but he still had his moments.
Jack Jones may find himself benched again if he plays the way he did on Sunday. He is a sneaky trade candidate to watch for as the deadline nears.