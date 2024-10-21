4 positives from Raiders loss to Rams
By Levi Dombro
Linebacker tandem is back and better
Robert Spillane has been an animal this season for the Raiders' defense, but he was missing Divine Deablo, his running mate, for a significant portion of the season's beginning.
Now, the two are back to their usual antics, causing disruption to opposing offenses under the guidance of Patrick Graham.
Spillane did not have the double-digit tackle game that fans are accustomed to seeing, but he still made one of the most important plays of the day when he deflected a Matthew Stafford pass into the air that led to a Hobbs interception.
Deablo was a solid and quiet force for the defense all day, recording four tackles and putting together a handful of key plays and stops.
Both are free agents at the end of the season, but both are making strong cases to be extended before free agency occurs.