4 positives from Raiders loss to Steelers
By Levi Dombro
Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers added to the list of embarrassing defeats that the Las Vegas Raiders have suffered in 2024 already.
While Las Vegas was dealing with a multitude of injuries at nearly every position on the field, they had enough still to make the game closer than it was.
For the second week in a row, however, they failed to keep the game close and let their opponents run away with a victory.
There is so much currently wrong with this Raiders team that it may take an entire makeover to fix it. Getting certain players back from injury will definitely help but availability is not always a cure-all.
This team has such deep-rooted issues on offense that a complete remodel is needed. Such a change would benefit the defense as well, who is doing the best they can considering the lack of offensive help they receive.
Oh, and the skeleton crew they are jotting out every week due to injury is not exactly an all-star lineup.
Even though this Raiders team seems destined for failure this season, they have a solid crop of players to build around who are playing well on a weekly basis or showing improvement throughout the season.
Those same players showed up this Sunday, as they have all season.