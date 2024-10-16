4 positives from Raiders loss to Steelers
By Levi Dombro
The rookie class is showing promise
Tom Telesco's inagural rookie class for the Raiders is already looking like a transformational group.
Namely, his Day 1 and 2 picks are making a name for themselves both in Raider circles and throughout the league.
Brock Bowers already has a legitimate case for being the league's best tight end. He leads the position both in catches and yards, and the numbers are not particularly close.
He's fourth in the league in catches and 15th in receiving yards, regardless of position. He is one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL, and he is just getting started. The best part is that he's a Raider.
Jackson Powers-Johnson slid in the draft due to injury concerns, which, after the first few weeks, looked like a valid hesitation.
However, since he entered the lineup for the Silver and Black, the offensive line has taken strides. Regardless of what his PFF rating says, Powers-Johnson is one of the most physical young guards in the league and with a bit more polish, he could become one of the best blockers in the NFL.
Third-round pick DJ Glaze has also been a pleasant surprise on the offensive line in the absence of Thayer Munford Jr.
In fact, Munford Jr. may not have a job when he returns from injury. That's how good Glaze has been.
Despite the negative ramblings of a few Raiders media members, the fact is, TJ Watt did not have a single pressure against Glaze in Sunday's contest. Not one.
These players could be cornerstones for the Raiders moving forward.