Just Blog Baby
FanSided

4 positives from Raiders loss to Steelers

Some consolation from Sunday's defeat.

By Levi Dombro

Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders / Brooke Sutton/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next

Divine Deablo returned with a vengeance

After sustaining multiple injuries in Week 2, Deablo finally returned to the field for the Raiders after missing three straight contests.

In his absence, the linebacker core was in a bit of disarray as Robert Spillane tried to navigate playing next to a different player.

But Deablo returned this week, and played some of his best football in recent memory.

He had six total tackles including two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, three pressures and a solo sack.

Deablo was incredibly disciplined on Sunday as well. He can get out of position at times and miss tackles but Week 6's game against the Steelers was not one of those times.

Keeping up this level of play would do wonders for the Raiders' defense.

Home/Las Vegas Raiders News