4 positives from Raiders loss to Steelers
Some consolation from Sunday's defeat.
By Levi Dombro
Kolton Miller returned to form
Finally, after an incredibly poor start to the season, Kolton Miller is showing signs of life again.
He was banged up to begin the season, so perhaps his improved level of play coincides with him finally getting healthy.
Regardless, Miller played at an elite level on Sunday against a stifling defense.
According to PFF, he was the best tackle in the NFL in Week 6.
Miller did not even allow a quarterback hurry on Sunday, which means his performance was utter dominance.
He is also a player that the Raiders should keep around to protect the blindside of whatever rookie quarterback they elect to take in next year's draft.
In a season with tons of uncertainty, Miller has the chance to become a constant if he can keep up this level of play.