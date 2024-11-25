4 positives from Raiders' loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Tyree Wilson shows out
The seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is starting to hit his stride as an edge rusher and in Sunday's game against the Broncos, this was on full display.
Wilson was thrust into more of a prominent role than anticipated right before this season began due to the injury Malcolm Koonce suffered in practice, and many felt that he was failing to meet expectations early on.
He has now put that doubters to rest with his play in the last four weeks.
Surprising to some is the fact that Wilson has been playing pretty solidly all season long. He was very good against the run to begin the year and has come into his own as a pass rusher recently, but at no point was he a liability on the field like many were led to believe.
Stopping the run is an incredibly important aspect of the game and Wilson is now showing his ability to get to the quarterback as well.
Wilson recorded a sack on Sunday against the Broncos, bringing down Bo Nix early in the second quarter to halt Denver's momentum. He also had a tackle for loss when he sniffed out a deceptive play by the Broncos, which showed incredible discipline in setting the edge.
This comes in the wake of a sack-fumble a week ago on Tua Tagovailoa, and two games ago Wilson brought down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Wilson's performance in the latter half of the year should remind Raiders fans of Malcolm Koonce's ascent just a year ago.
Las Vegas may have a formidable pass rush trio for the future.