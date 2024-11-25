4 positives from Raiders' loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Jakobi Meyers looked like a WR1
There has been much speculation within Raider Nation about whether or not Meyers is fit to be a true No. 1 wide receiver for the Silver and Black.
Sunday's game should serve as a reminder that Meyers is fully capable of shouldering this load and putting up big numbers, even against a stout defense like the Broncos'.
Meyers finished with 10 catches for 121 yards against the Broncos, both of which were his season highs.
This marks his second 100-yard game in the last three contests, as he put together an eight-catch, 105-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
While Las Vegas may still benefit from adding a high-level receiver into the mix, Meyers has shown that he is up to the task.
Not many would be upset with adding a young receiver in the draft or adding an established player like Tee Higgins in free agency, but fans can rest assured that if the position is not addressed in a major way this offseason, Meyers' ability could be enough when paired with Brock Bowers.