4 positives from Raiders' loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Tre Tucker shows improvement
Tucker was one of the most highly-anticipated Raiders coming into the season, but he has been relatively quiet so far in 2024.
Many thought that he would take a big step this season with a quarterback that was seen at the time as an upgrade, but this has not come to fruition.
Even with the departure of Davante Adams, Tucker has struggled to put his imprint on many games, totaling just one game with more than 50 yards on the season.
Until Sunday.
Tucker caught seven passes for 82 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 12, which is more production than he accumulated in the three weeks prior.
His seven catches were tied for the most on the season, and his 82 yards were his second most of the year.
If Tucker can continue to grow this season despite the undesirable quarterback situation, perhaps the team can hold off on drafting a wide receiver with a top pick in next year's draft.
Tucker has a connection with Aidan O'Connell, who should return to the lineup this week after missing several games with a broken thumb.
All eyes will be on Tucker to see if he can continue this trend and prove to the organization that he should be a centerpiece moving forward.