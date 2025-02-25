4 Raiders ranked among best in 2025 free agency class

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek will have his hands full this offseason in his first year leading the front office.

Spytek has already gotten started as he re-signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to a two-year, $8.45 million deal on Monday morning, but the team still has plenty of work to do.

They will have to address the quarterback position this offseason and fill several other holes on both sides of the ball as well. Las Vegas will have to answer all of these questions and try to re-sign a handful of their 26 looming free agents once the league year begins on March 12th.

NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal recently released his list of the league's best free agents in 2025, and the Raiders had four players land in the top 75:

22. Tre'Von Moehrig

"I send a rough draft of my list to some of the smartest people I know in the business to ask for their outliers," Rosenthal wrote. "More than one said Moehrig could not be placed high enough."

Moehrig should command a hefty salary this offseason, but luckily, the Raiders are equipped with nearly $100 million in cap space. Bringing back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham should increase the team's likelihood of retaining the safety, but there is a chance the Raiders get outbid.

26. Malcolm Koonce

"It’s always difficult to price a rising young talent who missed most (or all) of his contract season due to injury," wrote Rosenthal. "That’s what happened to Koonce in 2024: A knee issue sidelined him just when his career as a quality edge was taking off."

Koonce did have the misfortune of suffering an injury before the season began in 2024, but the tape he put together in the latter part of his 2023 campaign should speak volumes. He will also be an expensive piece to re-sign for the Raiders but with several familiar coaches back in the fold, Koonce could shock people and take a bit less money to stay in the same place.

60. Robert Spillane

"Antonio Pierce loved Spillane and helped turn his career around," Rosenthal wrote. "Now, he’s a three-down linebacker with a penchant for big plays."

Spillane has been the defense's second-biggest emotional leader since he came to Las Vegas, behind Maxx Crosby. He is the embodiment of a Raider and the team will make him a priority to re-sign. While he may have suitors elsewhere, Las Vegas should pay him fairly and keep him in the building.

62. Nate Hobbs

"A good nickel cornerback," wrote Rosenthal. "In a league that is starting to better understand the position's value."

Hobbs is a bit of a wildcard this offseason because, while he is a good player, he has dealt with injuries throughout his first four years in the league. Las Vegas values him, but only to a certain price point. If another team is more confident in his ability to stay healthy and wants to throw more money at him, the Raiders may be out of luck.

It is a curse and a blessing when a team has so many players who are a commodity in free agency. On the one hand, it means that Las Vegas has several talented players in the building. On the other, it means that they cannot keep them all, and a handful of good players will be leaving the Raiders this offseason.