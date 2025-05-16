4 Raiders who will be playing for a contract in 2025

It's a new day for the Las Vegas Raiders, with credible people in positions of power for the first time in a while. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, with a sprinkling of influence from minority owner Tom Brady, seem fully aligned about how they want to build things.

Of course, this won't be a one-year rebuild for the Raiders. This season is largely about Carroll setting the foundation and culture, with a broader determination of who will be part of the long-term equation in Las Vegas. Some players will prove that they are a great fit, while others will be kicked to the curb.

The Raiders have several players who are currently entering a contract year. Of course, any of these players could sign an extension, but as it stands now, four key players are headed for free agency in 2026. That means they'll be playing for a contract this season, whether Las Vegas or another team gives it to them.

4 Raiders who are playing for a contract in 2025

K Daniel Carlson

Over the last five seasons, Carlson has made a shade over 90 percent of his field goals with eight missed extra points and a just-below-average touchback rate on kickoffs. There have been ups and downs at times, but he justified the investment that was made in him, which made him one of the highest-paid at the position.

That four-year, $18.4 million contract extension was also signed in 2021 when Mike Mayock was the general manager, which was several regimes ago in Las Vegas. Paying a kicker the kind of money Carlson is worth may not be in the cards as the Pete Carroll-John Spytek-Tom Brady regime continues to reshape the roster, but they'll stick with him this year.

The 30-year-old Carlson can probably cash in with a least one more notable multi-year contract if he has another solid season in 2025. It's at best a coin-flip chance the Raiders will be the team to give it to him next March, as they'd likely prefer to reset the cost at a cheaper position.

EDGE Malcolm Koonce

After a breakout eight-sack campaign in 2023, hopes were high for Koonce heading into last year. But a torn ACL just before Week 1 cost him the entire season, and derailed what could have been a nice run at a big second contract for the 2021 third-round pick.

Koonce came back to the Raiders on a one-year, $11.04 million deal this offseason, and on Maxx Crosby's podcast, he made it clear that coming back was his top priority.

"I knew I wanted to come back [to the Raiders]. I knew I wanted to play with you guys again," Koonce said. "So my agent would be like ‘These people are interested’ and I’d be like ‘Well, what did the Raiders say?’ He’d say, ‘These people are offering this,’ and I’d be like, ‘Have you checked with the Raiders in the last couple of days?'”

The top of the edge rusher market keeps going up, and that rising tide raises all ships. If Koonce can be healthy this season and show that his late emergence two seasons ago was not a fluke, a nice multi-year deal will come his way next offseason. The Raiders might even be the team that gives it to him.

OT Kolton Miller

Miller's absence from the start of voluntary workouts this offseason was a bit overblown, but it's clear he's looking for a new contract as he enters the final year of his current deal with none of his base salary guaranteed.

Miller's status as a potential trade candidate would have been bolstered if the Raiders had used an early draft pick on a plug-and-play replacement for him at left tackle. But they did not, so unless he's willing to sit out and be subject to fines or lose a year of service time, which seems unlikely, he's essentially stuck this season.

The most likely outcome seems to be Miller playing out his contract and hitting the open market in 2026. With that in mind, no matter who ends up paying him, it would behoove him to show up and perform as solidly as he has in recent years.

WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is easy to overlook, but his 1.5% drop percentage is the lowest in the NFL over the last three seasons. He has also topped 800 yards in four straight seasons, with his first career 1,000-yard campaign coming last year along with a career-best 87 receptions.

Meyer is not a quintessential No. 1 receiver, but he is about as good as it gets as a No. 2 option. It will be interesting to see how competent quarterback play from Geno Smith and Chip Kelly's offense boosts his production this year.

Things can change quickly when it comes to contract matters, but last month, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that Meyers wants to get a deal done with the Raiders. He is already lined up for a raise from the $11 million average of his current deal, but Spotrac has tabbed his market value at $17.4 million per year.

Meyers and the Raiders may come together on a contract extension between now and training camp. But it could also make sense for him to wait and raise his value with what should be a boost in his production this season.