5 ideal targets Raiders fans should be begging for on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders, against all odds, stayed put with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft and let transformational running back Ashton Jeanty fall right into their lap.

After landing the Boise State product, the fan base rejoiced, but the franchise still has more work to do on Days 2 and 3 of the event. There are still several game-changing players left on the board, and the Raiders need to have their eyes on these five players when they are on the clock.

5 ideal targets for Raiders on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Las Vegas needs another wide receiver to supplement Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, and Burden is the man for the job. Once considered to be a top 10 pick, the 6-foot, 206-pound wideout has4.41-second 40-yard dash speed combined with elite ball tracking and playmaking ability. His quarterback at Missouri struggled with accuracy, causing his production to fall off last season, but he has all the makings of a star pass-catcher in the NFL.

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Revel's stock dropped a bit because he is recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered in September, but he is a first round talent. At 6-foot-2 with 32 and 5/8-inch arms, he has Pete Carroll's dream build for an outside cornerback. In the three games that he played for the Pirates last season, he recorded two interceptions and two passes defended, proving that he has the ball skills to make an impact in the Raiders' secondary on Day 1.

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Noel is an intriguing prospect because of his speed and versatility. According to Pro Football Focus, he spent a majority of his time in the slot last season, but on roughly a third of his snaps, he lined up out wide. He has serious speed that defenses will need to account for, and his production over the last two seasons speaks for itself. He would be an ideal complement to Meyers and Bowers.

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Schwesinger began his college career as a walk-on for head coach Chip Kelly at UCLA. Last season, however, he blossomed into one of the best linebackers in the country, and he could have a chance to reunite with the man who made it all possible in Las Vegas. While he struggles at times with big bodies, the Raiders have a major need at linebacker and should employ the All-American Bruin to mitigate that issue.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Milroe is one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft. While there are certainly arguments for him to be selected in the second round, he would be a no-brainer in the third. At Alabama, he demonstrated his arm strength and unmatched running ability, but he still has major holes in his game. Milroe has one of the highest ceilings in the draft, making him the perfect understudy to Geno Smith as he attempts to become all he is capable of.