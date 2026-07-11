5 non-Fernando Mendoza Raiders rookies with realistic path to early playing time

Every NFL player wants to be on a contender and play meaningful football come December and January. But it can be fun for a rookie to join a team that is down on its luck, as their path to playing time is typically much clearer. Such is the case for the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Draft class.

Although the Silver and Black upgraded their roster quite a bit this offseason, the first-year players automatically start higher on the depth chart with the Raiders than they may with an elite team like the Seahawks or the Rams. But that doesn't mean that they haven't earned it or can't make an impact.

Fernando Mendoza isn't expected to start right away, but his getting early snaps is almost a foregone conclusion. However, he's not the only member of the rookie class who can get on the field in the early going. Here are five first-year Raiders not named Mendoza with a route to immediate action.

5 Las Vegas Raiders' rookies not named Fernando Mendoza who can play right away

1. Treydan Stukes, SAF, Round 2 (Pick 38)

Raider Nation should be shocked if Stukes isn't a starting member of the secondary. The youngster worked with the first-team defense this spring and was tasked with guarding Brock Bowers at times, if that tells the fanbase anything about how they view the second-rounder out of Arizona.

It remains to be seen exactly how they plan to deploy him, but that mystery is also a big part of the excitement with Stukes. His versatility makes him a weapon, and his ability to take the football away will pay dividends for this Las Vegas defense. I think he could be an All-Rookie defensive back.

2. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Round 4 (Pick 122)

Klint Kubiak has made it clear that he will lean heavily on Ashton Jeanty in the running game, but Washington Jr. is the obvious man to step in when the sophomore needs a break. Jeanty can't play every snap, so Washington Jr. should easily be a part of the early rotation in the backfield.

Between his size and speed, the Arkansas product has the tools to thrive in the NFL. And if he can adjust quickly to the outside zone scheme that Kubiak deploys, then Washington Jr. may even siphon more snaps. But his ball security and pass protection need to improve before he takes on a big role.

3. Malik Benson, WR, Round 6 (Pick 195)

Benson, in a lot of ways, was the talk of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Given how few tangible answers the Raiders have at wide receiver, the rookie sixth-rounder could sneak into the rotation and play an important part in this new-look offense in Las Vegas.

He won't go unchallenged, though. Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech and Shedrick Jackson are vying for that third spot behind Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, too. But if Benson can parlay a strong spring into good outings with the pads on, then he could find himself with some early responsibilities.

4. Jermod McCoy, CB, Round 4 (Pick 101)

Eric Stokes can lock down one side of the field, but the Silver and Black need a bona fide answer on the other. Darien Porter showed promise last year, but if Jermod McCoy is healthy, then the Tennessee product is almost guaranteed to start opposite Stokes. He's just that good.

Remember that, if not for injuries, McCoy could have been a top-10 pick. This is an elite prospect we are talking about. McCoy has all of the skills to be an elite corner in the NFL, so he should easily carve out a role for the Raiders if his body (and the team doctors) allow him to do so.

5. Keyron Crawford, DE, Round 3 (Pick 67)

Crawford may have the toughest path to a big role on this list, but if Rob Leonard commits to taking some snaps off of Maxx Crosby's plate, then this equation becomes simpler: Crawford just needs to do what he did in college, and he can compete with Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce.

Cian Slone is a nice UDFA, but Crawford doesn't really have many challengers for snaps. It stands to reason that Las Vegas will rotate four edge rushers throughout the game, and even if by default, Crawford should be seeing the field for the Silver and Black very soon, if not immediately.