5 players John Spytek has no business letting return to Raiders in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders need to head into the 2026 NFL season tabula rasa. Last year's campaign under Pete Carroll and John Spytek was completely disjointed, and they need to get rid of the stink in the building. This offseason, Spytek and Tom Brady are setting things on the right track.

Landing the No. 1 pick in April's draft certainly helped, and if Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is officially announced as the team's next head coach after Super Bowl LX, as he is expected to be, then the right gears will have been set in motion to begin the offseason.

Spytek, however, will still need to make a handful of savvy roster moves in both free agency and the draft to give this Raiders team a fighting chance next year. That process should start with not letting these players return to Las Vegas.

5 Raiders John Spytek should not let return to Las Vegas in 2026

1. Zamir White, RB

White once looked like a promising Josh Jacobs replacement. But even in a league-worst rushing offense, he couldn't get on the field in 2025. With his contract up and the Raiders needing a legitimate Ashton Jeanty complement for the next several years, White just doesn't factor into the future here.

2. Darnay Holmes, SCB

Holmes wasn't initially brought in by Spytek, as the veteran slot cornerback has been brought along by Patrick Graham throughout his career. With Graham gone and with Greedy Vance Jr. steadily rising in the building, Holmes' days in Las Vegas are numbered. He should find a new home in free agency.

3. Malcolm Koonce, DE

Koonce is, by no means, a bad player. But the Raiders paid him $11 million last year to get 4.5 sacks and only play 45% of the defensive snaps. His market value is a two-year, $19.8 million deal, which is too much for him. The draft class and open market should be loaded with better edge rushers.

RELATED: Adam Schefter just changed his tune and painted bright future for Raiders

4. Will Putnam, IOL

Putnam snuck onto the 53-man roster at the beginning of the season, and it was a bit of a mystery as to why. He didn't perform well in his limited opportunities, and the team gave up on him rather quickly. He'll be cheap as an exclusive rights free agent, but Spytek should look elsewhere for depth.

5. Geno Smith, QB

Now, this may sound obvious, as Smith is a clear candidate to be cut. But Kubiak is apparently a fan of Smith, and he's all but certainly coming to Las Vegas. Spytek should take any drama out of the situation here by cutting or trading Smith and taking whatever financial penalties may come with it.