5 Players the Raiders regret letting go of in 2024
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed in a new regime this past offseason, hiring Tom Telesco to serve as the team's general manager, and promoting Antonio Pierce to be the full-time head coach.
These new hirings prompted several roster changes as well.
In his first year at the helm, Tom Telesco made several moves in free agency, including the signings of Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew, Alexander Mattison, and Harrison Bryant.
However, the other piece of the puzzle for a new general manager is deciding which players from the previous era should have a stake in the Raiders' future.
Nobody has a crystal ball and can predict with 100% accuracy which players will be worth re-signing or who will make their mark with other organizations.
That said, there are a handful of players who were on the roster in 2023 who did not re-sign with the Raiders and have found success elsewhere.