5 Players the Raiders regret letting go of in 2024
By Levi Dombro
1. Austin Hooper, TE, New England Patriots
The veteran tight end had a solid enough season with the Silver and Black in 2023, but has found even more success with the Patriots this season.
After a 25-catch, 234-yard, 0-touchdown campaign with Las Vegas a season ago, Tom Telesco opted to let Hooper walk in free agency and sign Harrison Bryant instead.
Oh, and he drafted Brock Bowers.
Bowers' presence alone negates the need to pay any other tight end, but it is worth noting that Hooper has put together a better season than either Bryant or Michael Mayer has.
In just 12 games, Hooper has surpassed his totals with the Raiders from a season ago, with 27 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
Letting him walk seemed like a no-brainer given the draft capital invested in the tight end position, but he probably would have been a better No. 3 tight end than Bryant has been. Cheaper too.