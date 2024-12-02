5 Players the Raiders regret letting go of in 2024
By Levi Dombro
2. Greg Van Roten, OG, New York Giants
After playing over 1,000 snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, Van Roten is up to his usual tricks in New York, playing every snap for the Giants through 12 games this season.
Van Roten walking in free agency was a bit controversial, as the team felt that their depth on the interior offensive line was questionable.
However, Tom Telesco remedied that situation once again through the draft, selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round.
After a slow start due to injury, Powers-Johnson has found his way. The only problem was, the Raiders started playing him at center, which left a gap at the guard position once again.
Luckily for Las Vegas, Jordan Meredith has filled in admirably at guard, giving the Raiders a cheaper and young option than Van Roten.
He was likely heading to New York anyway to follow his offensive line coach, Carmen Bricillo, who was with Las Vegas last season. But he's put together a nice campaign in year 10.