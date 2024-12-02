5 Players the Raiders regret letting go of in 2024
By Levi Dombro
3. Jermaine Eluemunor, OT, New York Giants
Eluemunor was always a bit underrated during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders.
After landing on the All-Rookie Team in 2017 as a guard with the Baltimore Ravens, Eluemunor fell off a bit before having a resurgence with the Raiders.
He especially came on strong at the end of the 2023 season, as he and Kolton Miller were one of the most formidable tackle duos in the league by the season's end.
However, Telesco let him walk in free agency and chose, once again, to draft an offensive tackle. This left Eluemunor to follow Carmen Bricillo and sign with the New York Giants.
Telesco selected DJ Glaze in the third round, who has been far more productive than anyone figured he would be this early.
Glaze is a cheaper and younger option, but Eluemunor hadn't missed a snap until suffering a quadricep injury in Week 11.
He has been a bright spot on an atrocious Giants offensive line, and I am sure some Raiders fans still miss him being opposite of Miller.