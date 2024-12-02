5 Players the Raiders regret letting go of in 2024
By Levi Dombro
5. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay
This one hurt.
Just a year removed from leading the league in rushing yards and being a First-Team All-Pro, Tom Telesco did not offer Josh Jacobs a contract to stay in Las Vegas.
As a result, Jacobs signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers, and the decision has haunted the Raiders all season.
Jacobs has 1,247 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns so far this season with the Packers, while the Raiders have the NFL's 32nd-ranked rushing attack.
With 987 rushing yards, Jacobs has 50 more yards than the entire Las Vegas roster has on the ground this season. He's also got one more touchdown.
After being the lifeblood of the Raiders offense for so many seasons, Telesco and Co. felt that Zamir White showed enough in the final four games of the season to warrant a full workload.
But this calculation was incorrect.
Jacobs has proven this season just how valuable he was to Las Vegas. He was a fan favorite and Telesco let him walk, which was a major mistake.