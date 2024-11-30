5 Positives from Raiders' controversial loss vs. Chiefs
By Levi Dombro
Brock Bowers showed why he is the Rookie of the Year
At this point, it should not even be an argument that Bowers is deserving of the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
He leads the entire NFL in receptions, is third in targets, third in yards, third in first downs, and fifth in yards after catch.
All of these metrics are the best among tight ends in the NFL, but Bowers is proving that he may be the most lethal weapon of any kind in the league.
Bowers seemingly sets a new record or enters rarified air after every catch, and this Black Friday game was no different.
The rookie caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, torching one of the best defenses in league, and often doing so against double coverage.
He reeled in an impressive one-handed catch on First Team All-Pro Trent McDuffie, making the catch despite pass interference being called.
Bowers is a load to handle. He is too big for corners and too fast for linebackers, and it is becoming increasingly clear that there are very few equal matches for him in the current NFL landscape.
K'Lavon Chaisson and the pass rush stepped up
Las Vegas' pass rush was getting home on Friday, and the charge was led by none other than K'Lavon Chaisson.
The LSU product joined the Raiders after Week 1 and has quietly been a solid contributor throughout the season.
But on Friday he showed that he is not just here to contribute, but to dominate and make a name for himself.
Chaisson lived in the backfield against Kansas City, tormenting Patrick Mahomes with 1.5 sacks, three QB hits, and a tackle for loss.
He was seemingly in on each of the Raiders' five sacks of Mahomes, and he was a huge reason why the Chiefs' drives stalled or they had to settle for field goals.
Maxx Crosby wreaked havoc as well, recording a sack and hitting Mahomes four times.
Zach Carter had his first sack as a Raider, bringing down Mahomes in the first half while also adding a quarterback hit.
Tyree Wilson also fell on Mahomes for a sack, which would be his fourth sack in the last five weeks.
Things are starting to come together for this unit.