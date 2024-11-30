5 Positives from Raiders' controversial loss vs. Chiefs
By Levi Dombro
Sincere McCormick put together another good week
McCormick once again led the Raiders in yards on Friday, totalling 64 yards on 12 carries.
This averages out to 5.3 yards per carry, which makes this his second week averaging five or more yards per attempt on the ground.
He has been a pleasant surprise for Raider Nation in the absence of Zamir White and Alexander Mattison. Those two players have missed two straight contests due to injury, and given the team's current record, I am not sure either of them will get their job back.
The rushing attack has been better since the bye week, and part of this is because of McCormick and Ameer Abdullah's increased workloads.
Credit also has to be given to the offensive line, as they've seemingly been getting more push, especially on the interior.
Jackson Powers-Johnson replacing Andre James at center was a smart move, and appointing Joe Philbin as the offensive line coach has proven to be beneficial as well.
Maybe the Las Vegas running game can crawl out of the bottom of the cellar by the season's end.