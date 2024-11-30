Just Blog Baby
FanSided

5 Positives from Raiders' controversial loss vs. Chiefs

Although the losing streak now stands at eight games, this team is finding ways to get better.

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs / Jamie Squire/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 5
Next

Aidan O'Connell outperformed Patrick Mahomes

Winning is truly the only statistic that matters, but by almost every other metric, O'Connell had a better night than Mahomes did, and it was against a better defense.

Take a look at these numbers:

Aidan O'Connell

Patrick Mahomes

Completion %

65.7

56.5

Passing Yards

340

306

Touchdowns

2

1

Turnovers

1

0

Sacks Taken

3 (for 22 yards)

5 (for 40 yards)

QB Rating

116.4

84.1

When watching the game, it felt like O'Connell was playing better than Mahomes, and the numbers validate this.

Obviously, the turnover at the end of the game was not entirely O'Connell's fault, but that one play did dramatically affect the outcome of the game.

All season, the Chiefs have had an elite defense, whereas the Raiders have been a bit up-and-down. This makes O'Connell's performance even more impressive, while it makes Mahomes' even worse.

O'Connell is still not likely to be the answer as a franchise quarterback, but he is proving his worth as a high-level backup in this league.

Home/Las Vegas Raiders News