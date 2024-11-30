5 Positives from Raiders' controversial loss vs. Chiefs
By Levi Dombro
Patrick Graham's defense showed up big
As previously mentioned, the pass rush was incredible in Week 13.
They brought down Patrick Mahomes five times in the contest for a total of 40 yards lost, and Mahomes even fumbled one time but recovered.
While the unit did not get any takeaways, they were as solid as they came on Friday. Many times they bent, but they never broke.
In terms of total yardage, the defense only allowed 329 yards. This is below the Chiefs' weekly average and in the lower portion of their performances on the year.
Kansas City only managed 19 points, their third-lowest output of the season and six points below their weekly average.
They also mustered only 18 first downs, their second lowest of any game this season.
The defense was not perfect by any means, but they did enough for the Raiders to win this game, coming up with key stops when they needed them.
Now it's time for the offense to hold up its end of the bargain.