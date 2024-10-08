5 positives from Raiders loss to Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Sunday's contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos marked the first time that the Broncos have beaten the Raiders since 2019.
That means that ever since the team relocated to Las Vegas, Denver was yet to beat them until yesterday. It always hurts losing to your bitter rivals, but it hurts even worse to do in a streak-breaking, blowout fashion.
In two of the last three weeks, the Raiders' performance has been completely unacceptable. Falling to 0-2 in the division is a major issue and being below .500 a quarter of the way through the season is not optimal.
But while the sting of this loss is still prominent, and more changes need to occur than things staying the same, it is important to still stay positive so early in the season.
Teams have started off far worse than 2-3 and have been in complete disarray, but they still made the playoffs. The Raiders have a few incredible building blocks to work with that can propel them forward.
Here were five good things that occurred in Sunday's loss.