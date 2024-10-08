5 positives from Raiders loss to Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Brock Bowers continues to shine
The rookie TE continued to make his mark on Sunday against the Broncos and is looking more and more like the offense's focal point with each coming week.
Bowers finished with eight receptions for 97 yards and scored his first career touchdown on an impressive 57-yard score on the game's opening drive.
His touchdown required him to readjust on the move and in the air, as he "Moss'd' the cornerback guarding him and then turned to take it to the house.
There was another play that he could have scored on too, where he ran a wheel route after lining up in the backfield as the fullback. Unfortunately, Gardner Minshew overthrew him.
Still, Bowers led the team in catches, yards, and targets, while also scoring the only touchdown through the air for the Raiders on Sunday, as well as the longest play from scrimmage.
Brock Bowers is special.