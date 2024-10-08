5 positives from Raiders loss to Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Maxx Crosby looks healthy again
After a monstrous start to the 2024 campaign, Crosby had a two week lull.
In Weeks 1 and 2 he recorded 3.0 sacks, which was near the top of the league, but he suffered an injury toward the end of the second week and hadn't looked the same since.
Week 3's contest against the Carolina Panthers was not Crosby at his best, as he missed snaps and did not wreak havoc like he typically does. He missed Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns as he nursed a high-ankle sprain, but he was back to his usual tricks against the Broncos.
Crosby has dominated the Broncos in each of his 11 career games against them, and Sunday was no different. He recorded 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and two QB hits to pair with three solo tackles.
His first sack was just utter dominance, as the rookie QB Bo Nix had nowhere to run, and nowhere to hide. The second was a display of effort, as Crosby did not give up on the play when Nix had seemingly escaped the pocket, and Maxx got him by his shoestrings.
Oh, and he's still one of the best trash talkers in the league: