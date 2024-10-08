5 positives from Raiders loss to Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Ameer Abdullah showed flashes
With Zamir White sidelined due to a knee injury he suffered earlier in the week in practice, all eyes were on Alexander Mattison as the team's new RB1.
But in 10 fewer carries, Abdullah outrushed Mattison by four yards, and he added a touchdown on the day. He also had the longest rush of the day for the Raiders, a 40-yard jaunt that put the team deep in the red zone.
He also recorded a 10-yard reception and had a total of three catches in the contest.
His 8.4 yards per carry were second on the team only to Minshew, who scrambled twice for 22 yards (11.0 yards per carry).
Much has been made about the negligence of rookie RB Dylan Laube, and many fans were also excited about the prospect of RB Sincere McCormick being called up from the practice squad this week.
However, Abdullah's solid performance kept the two young players out of the game, and it may have earned him some more reps going forward.