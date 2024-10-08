5 positives from Raiders loss to Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Robert Spillane stays on track
Spillane did on Sunday what Spillane typically does on Sunday: record double-digit tackles and anchor down the middle of the field for the Silver and Black.
Sunday marked the sixth straight game with 10 or more tackles for Spillane dating back to last season. It was his fifth straight to open the season (the tweet below has a typo), and he joined elite company:
Spillane is also becoming more active in the backfield, as he recorded two tackles for loss in Sunday's game as well.
According to Tristen Kuhn, Spillane did relinquish a QBR of 118.8 when targeted.
But the thing is, he was only targeted twice in the entire contest, and those two receptions only totaled 31 yards. For a guy who plays the entire game and is more known for his prowess in the run game, these numbers are not alarming.