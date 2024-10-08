5 positives from Raiders loss to Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Raiders out-gained the Broncos on offense
As shocking as this sounds, the Raiders had more yards through the air and on the ground than the Broncos did on Sunday.
Minshew and Aidan O'Connell combined for 215 passing yards on Sunday, and the team mustered 115 yards on the ground.
By comparison, Nix managed 206 yards in the air and the Broncos collected 109 rushing yards.
These numbers are quite close, granted, but the team averaged more yards per play (5.1) than the Broncos (5.0) as well, and lost less yardage on the same amount of sacks (3).
This boiled down to 330 total yards for Las Vegas, and 289 yards for Denver. An astonishing difference for what was a lopsided game.
The Raiders also recorded 20 first downs, while the Broncos managed only 18. Even the time of possession favored the Raiders, as they controlled the football for 31:23, just over half the game.
So where did it all go wrong?
Turnovers and penalties.
But the Raiders out-gaining of the Broncos in total yardage is not insignificant.