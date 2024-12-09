5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Buccaneers
By Levi Dombro
At the end of the first quarter of Sunday's game, it seemed like the Las Vegas Raiders were going to get blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, several changes in momentum made the game close and competitive for the rest of the way.
But a loss is a loss, and the Raiders now have nine of them in a row.
They currently hold the league's worst record at 2-11, and have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft as it stands now.
Even though there are no moral victories in the NFL, Week 14's game in Tampa Bay was not all bad.
The defense brought some juice
After providing no resistance on the Buccaneers' first two drives, the Raiders' defense stepped up big time.
Baker Mayfield and Co. were able to stomp down the field for two touchdowns in the first quarter before Patrick Graham and his group dialed up the pressure.
The next six possessions for Tampa Bay went as follows: Interception, fumble, punt, interception, punt, punt.
While Las Vegas' defense did fold a bit at the end of the game, giving up touchdowns on the last two drives, the offense did not help them out at all and the defense did enough to help the team win the game.
Through 12 games, the defense had mustered a total of five takeaways, and they managed three in the second quarter alone in Week 14.
Not only were they getting takeaways, but they sacked Mayfield four times and even recovered their first fumble of the season.
It wasn't the usual suspects taking down the quarterback either, as Amari Burney had a sackle fumble, Darnay Holmes and Adam Butler each had a sack, and Tre'Von Moehrig and K'Lavon Chaisson split one.
Maxx Crosby was unable to bring Mayfield down, but he and the entire defensive line had him running for his life at many points during the game.
Overall, the defense recorded three takeways, four sacks, eight quarterback hits and seven passes defended.
Patrick Graham's group flew around on Sunday and looked incredibly promising despite all of their injured players.