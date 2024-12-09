5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Buccaneers
By Levi Dombro
Sincere McCormick is a legit running back
It has taken Sincere McCormick exactly two weeks as the Raiders' lead back to match Zamir White's production in eight games.
Oh, and he's done it in less than half of the carries.
McCormick put together another good performance on Sunday against a stingy Tampa Bay defense, running the ball 15 times for 78 yards, which boils down to 5.2 yards per attempt.
The UTSA product also added two catches for 11 yards, which means he was just under 90 all-purpose yards for the contest.
He also had a run of 29 yards on a crucial third down, which was Las Vegas' second-longest rush of the season. It was the longest rush by a Raider since Ameer Abdullah's 40-yard jaunt against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
While McCormick has been phenomenal in the last few contests, it would still be smart for the Raiders to invest a higher draft pick or some of their cap space into a running back.
Zamir White flashed at this time last season and the Raiders did very little to bolster the running back room around him as a result. When he failed to fit the bill as a bell cow back this season, Las Vegas was stuck with no rushing attack for the majority of the season.
If McCormick pans out like fans hoped White would, and the team can snag another great running back in the offseason, then the Raiders could have a formidable two-headed monster to pair with a rookie quarterback.