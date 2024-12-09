5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Buccaneers
By Levi Dombro
Michael Mayer showed some flashes
Heading into Sunday's matchup, Michael Mayer had eight catches for 42 yards on the season and had never been targeted more than three times in a single game.
In Week 14, however, Mayer was a different beast.
The sophomore tight end was targeted nine times and caught seven passes for 68 yards, more than doubling his season output in just a single game.
Mayer had several completions go for first downs, including a 29-yard catch that set up the Raiders' lone touchdown of the day.
In what was a bit of a down week for Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer stepped up and showed that he is capable of being a major weapon for the Las Vegas Raiders, no matter who the quarterback is.
If he and Bowers can continue to grow alongside each other, NFL defenses may have their hands full when the Raiders finally get a franchise quarterback.