5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Buccaneers
By Levi Dombro
K'Lavon Chaisson's stock continues to rise
Tom Telesco found an absolute gem in K'Lavon Chaisson earlier this season.
After a career game in Week 13 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Chaisson was all over the field once again for the Raiders down in Tampa.
Not only did he record four tackles including one for a loss, but he added another 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit.
Oh, and he picked off a Baker Mayfield screen pass in the second quarter.
Chaisson's interception was the team's sixth of the season and the first by a Raiders' defensive lineman since Maurice Hurst II did it in Week 14 of 2019, according to Raiders PR.
If he can continue to get after the quarterback and make big plays for this Las Vegas defense, it will ease the pressure on Maxx Crosby, which will allow both of them to succeed.