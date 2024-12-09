Just Blog Baby
5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Buccaneers

It wasn't all bad for the Silver and Black even though they came up short in Week 14.

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
Tre'Von Moehrig continues to stack great games

Tre'von Moehrig is quietly having a very good season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

But if he continues to put together performances like he did against Tampa Bay on Sunday, it won't be quiet for much longer.

Moehrig led the team in tackles (8) and pass deflections (3) while also recording 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit.

In the second quarter, he also recovered a fumble, which was the first fumble recovery of the season by the Las Vegas defense.

He had several key stops against the run and continues to be stout in coverage.

Moehrig will command some money in the free agency market this offseason, I just hope the Raiders are the ones who pay him.

