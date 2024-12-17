5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Falcons

Monday Night's game at Allegiant Stadium was not the prettiest.

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was disconnected from the very first snap and there were a lot of ugly moments by both teams in the contest.

Still, somehow Las Vegas had two legitimate chances to win in the final seconds. Ultimately, they were unable to capitalize at the end and came up short.

Special teams was a disaster for the Raiders in Week 15 as well, with several blunders costing them field position and points.

However, the defense was able to keep the team competitive throughout the game.

Let's take a look at the bright side of the Raiders' only prime time game of the season.

The defense showed up again

Patrick Graham is coaching like his future is on the line.

The defense looked like a completely different animal in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and this week was no different.

Las Vegas held Atlanta to just 15 points and 261 total yards of offense in Week 15, which kept the team in the game despite a lackluster offensive performance.

This is the lowest point total that the team has relinquished this season and the third-lowest yardage output. It was also the Falcons' second-lowest total yardage in a game this season.

The Raiders had a takeaway as well, their ninth of the season, and added three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and four passes defended.

Tre'von Moehrig and Adam Butler both made a handful of nice plays as well, proving that they are worthy of being resigned.