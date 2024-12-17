5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Falcons

Robert Spillane adds to Pro Bowl resume

Spillane continues to do Spillane things.

He has been criminally underrated in the NFL for so long, but his performance in prime time might be enough to finally cement him into the Pro Bowl.

Before the game, he was fifth in voting among interior linebackers.

After an eight tackle, one interception, one pass defended stat line on Monday Night, he should be receiving votes left and right.

He was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty at the end of the game that could have been costly, but ultimately was not.

At several points throughout the game, he made key tackles and even had a successful rush that caused a Kirk Cousins incompletion late in the second half.

Spillane was all over the field, yet again, and should be all over everybody's Pro Bowl ballots.