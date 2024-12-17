5 Positives from Raiders' loss vs. Falcons

Ameer Abdullah refused to quit

There has to be at least one positive on offense, right?

Well, there really was not until the last two drives of the game when Ameer Abdullah began making his mark.

He scored the Raiders' lone touchdown of the day on a pass thrown into the flat, which was set up by an incredible catch on a wheel route just plays before.

Not only did he score on the Raiders' second-to-last drive, but he had an incredible set of moves to convert a nearly impossible fourth-and-eight with the game on the line.

Abdullah was absolutely relentless in the fourth quarter for Las Vegas, which says a lot about the kind of player and teammate that he is.

Who knows how much longer the veteran running back will be around, but he has made his mark as a Raider.