5 Raiders on the chopping block as the calendar turns to November

The Las Vegas Raiders only won two games through the first two months of the 2025 NFL season. But as the calendar flips to November and the team emerges from its Week 8 bye, perhaps the Raiders can turn a new leaf and make a playoff run, or, more realistically, be a respectable team.

Of course, that won't just happen by accident. Hopefully, Las Vegas did some serious self-scouting with their time off and came to the conclusion that the following five members of the team should either be demoted for the second half of the campaign or get the axe entirely:

These 5 Raiders should be on the chopping block

1. Zamir White, RB

White just doesn't have a future in Las Vegas. He's been given opportunities to prove that he can be a viable backup, but he's failed at every turn. If Raheem Mostert is dealt at the trade deadline, that could complicate things, but based on production alone, the Raiders are better off finding someone else.

2. Chris Smith II, S

Smith performed well during the preseason, but inexplicably faded into oblivion once the season started. Tristin McCollum, who was brought in by this regime, has been playing over him, and Lonnie Johnson Jr. is returning from Injured Reserve soon, so Smith's days in Las Vegas may be numbered.

3. Chip Kelly, OC

If Kelly was going to get fired, it likely would have been during the bye. But Mark Davis has little tolerance for ineptitude, and if the veteran play-caller can't get anything going for the Raiders' offense after a week off, Las Vegas might need to mix things up at the offensive coordinator spot.

4. Isaiah Pola-Mao, S

Pola-Mao's roster spot is safe, and truly, the way he has been utilized is at least partially responsible for his struggles in 2025. But if they don't plan on adjusting his role, and he continues to be a weak link for the Las Vegas defense, then the Raiders need to reassess who they start at free safety.

5. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB

Kelly has been a liability for Las Vegas this season, and with a handful of promising young cornerbacks on the roster, there is no reason to keep trotting him back out there. This is the most obvious benching Carroll can make, but if he doesn't, fans will continue to riot.