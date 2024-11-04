5 Raiders who could be moved before the trade deadline
By Levi Dombro
Divine Deablo
Divine Deablo has had a bit of an up-and-down career with the Silver and Black but has shown enough flashes to be a viable trade candidate for other teams.
The Virginia Tech product is in his fourth year, so his rookie contract is expiring at the end of the season, and the Raiders have yet to extend him.
Part of this is because he is allowing a career-worst 125.8 quarterback rating when targeted, and he has a 23.5% missed tackle rate, according to Pro Football Reference.
These numbers are just not up to snuff nor worthy of an extension, but his body of work in three years prior may be worth a flier from a contending team that is thin at linebacker and thinks they can maximize his athletic frame.
The team drafted him in the third round back in 2021, but they'd be lucky to get a sixth-round pick or a fifth-round pick swap in return for him as it stands now. If either option is on the table, the Raiders should take it.