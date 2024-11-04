5 Raiders who could be moved before the trade deadline
By Levi Dombro
Adam Butler or John Jenkins
John Jenkins is 35 years old, and will be 36 by the beginning of next season. He is a player who could retire at the season's end, so it is paramount that the Raiders try to salvage what they can from what he still has in the tank.
Jenkins is far from his prime, but he could still help a team that is going all-in this season. Anything in return for a player of his age would be highway robbery.
Adam Butler is almost 31 years old, so he is not a youngster either.
He has not been rushing the passer in the same way that he did a season ago, but he has been effective in the run game still and could be a target for several teams that are in win-now mode.
Neither Jenkins nor Butler are likely to be part of the Raiders' future plans, as they spent big money on Christian Wilkins this offseason and have a handful of very young guys in the defensive tackle room.
If a sixth or seventh round pick is on the table, the Raiders should jump at it.