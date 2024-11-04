5 Raiders who could be moved before the trade deadline
By Levi Dombro
Robert Spillane
This may upset some Raiders fans, but it is not a guarantee that Robert Spillane will remain a Raider.
He has been one of the leaders of the Las Vegas defense for the last two seasons and currently has the most tackles on the team, but it is precisely this level of play that makes him such a worthy trade candidate.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has made a living developing linebackers in his system, so Spillane could be expendable if Graham feels confident he can do the same thing he has done with him and a player like Denzel Perryman.
Spillane is a heat-seeking missile in the run game and an emotional leader, but he does have his shortcomings.
He has been targeted 28 times in 2024, and allowed 24 catches for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference.
However, his prowess in the run game and his ability to make big plays and cause turnovers is surely enough for a team to send some draft compensation toward the Raiders.
If a fourth rounder is offered, the Raiders need to consider it.