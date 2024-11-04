5 Raiders who could be moved before the trade deadline
By Levi Dombro
Jack Jones
Jack Jones picked a perfect time to have his best game of the season.
In the two weeks before the trade deadline, Jones started showing glimmers of his high-level play from a season ago. Teams who are cornerback-needy are surely monitoring his situation, which has been a bit rocky this season.
Jones has had an up-and-down year, but his potential is still sky-high. The Raiders have two solid corners on the roster already with high ceilings (Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs) and they drafted two corners in last year's draft.
Antonio Pierce also benched Jones at one point in the season and he has been the subject of many fans' complaints about a lack of effort.
His potential and ability to make big plays could appeal to several contending teams.
He was on waivers at this time last season, so it's hard to imagine he will require a ton of draft compensation to pry from the Raiders.
Should the Raiders receive a fifth or fourth-round pick in a trade offer, they need to take it.