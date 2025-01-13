5 Raiders who had career years in 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a successful 2024 campaign.

They finished with a 4-13 record, which caused them to fire both their head coach and general manager. Las Vegas also has 27 free agents this offseason, so a large change is looming for the franchise.

Even though this season was not a banner year, several players still deserve some flowers for how they performed.

1. Jakobi Meyers

For the first time in his career, Jakobi Meyers eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

It took him until the 18th week of the season, but he did miss two games earlier in the year that put this feat in jeopardy. Meyers still finished with 1,027 yards, a career-high, as well as 87 catches and 129 targets, both of which were career highs as well.

While his touchdown numbers were cut in half from the 2023 season, the Raiders' offense was so inept this season that even managing four touchdowns was impressive for Meyers.

2. Adam Butler

Butler stepped up in a major way for the Raiders in 2024 after the team lost Christian Wilkins for the season due to injury.

He played 77% of the team's defensive snaps, by far the most in his seven-year NFL career. As a result, he recorded career highs in tackles, both solo and assisted, and in tackles for loss and quarterback hits.

The veteran also recorded 5.0 sacks, the second-highest mark of his career, and had multiple pass deflections and a forced fumble.

It will be hard to retain Butler, as he is a free agent this offseason and created quite a market for himself. Hopefully, the new regime can convince him to stay.

3. Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao was another player who was tasked with filling in for an injured player and, as a result, had the best season of his young career.

After filling in for Marcus Epps in Week 3, Pola-Mao ended up playing 86% of the team's defensive snaps after playing only 11% and 12% in the previous two seasons. He recorded career highs in tackles and pass deflections, and kept his pace of 1.0 sacks and two tackles for loss per season.

He is another player set to be a free agent this offseason, but luckily he is a restricted free agent, so Las Vegas can limit his market and increase the likelihood that he will return to the Silver and Black next season.

4. Jordan Meredith

Jordan Meredith began starting for the Raiders at guard once Joe Philbin took over as offensive line coach and elected to move rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson to center.

He started eight games for the Raiders after only starting a single match in his first two seasons. He played 63% of the team's snaps after only playing 9% of them just a season ago. According to PFF, Meredith had an amazing season.

His pass-block and run-block marks were 17th and 14th best, respectively, which made him the 10th highest-rated guard in the NFL of 135 qualifying players.

Because he is an exclusive rights free agent, all the team has to do is present him a qualifying offer and he won't be able to negotiate with other franchises, meaning he should be back in Las Vegas next season.

5. K'Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson's career began on a high note when he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but his career took a nose dive in his first four years.

After only recording 5.0 sacks in his first four NFL seasons combined, Chaisson had 5.0 in his 15 games with the Raiders this season. He also had career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, pass deflections, and added his first career forced fumble.

Thankfully, he is under contract with the Raiders next season so he should remain in Las Vegas with the next regime, regardless of who it is. Let's hope he continues to grow alongside Tyree Wilson in year six.