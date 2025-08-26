5 Raiders who won't make the roster (but will be snapped up fast)

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing several big decisions as they trim their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday afternoon. New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will also be scouring every avenue to improve a Raiders roster that is far from complete at this stage.

Part of the business is making difficult cuts, and there are a handful of promising or experienced players who won't likely make the roster in Las Vegas. However, these five players, in particular, might not last too long on the waiver wire.

These Raiders players should not last long on the waiver wire

1. Thayer Munford Jr., OL

Munford struggled mightily this preseason. With rookie Charles Grant in the picture, the team may part ways with Munford and seek an immediate upgrade while Grant develops. With 46 games and 18 starts under his belt, and the ability to play both tackle spots, Munford should be scooped up fast.

2. Shedrick Jackson, WR

3. Carter Runyon, TE

The tight end room was essentially set before anyone arrived for practices in Las Vegas, but Runyon did himself proud as an undrafted free agent. With a huge frame and some good stuff on tape now, another team could bank on his high-end traits and feel like he is a worthwhile project.

RELATED: Amari Cooper contract details prove Raiders may not lose Jakobi Meyers after all

4. Greedy Vance Jr., CB

There is certainly an argument for Vance to make the 53-man roster, but it is more likely that they'll try to sneak him through waivers and keep Darnay Holmes or add another veteran in the slot. Vance might have flashed too much versatility and talent in the preseason finale for that to happen, however.

5. Sincere McCormick, RB

McCormick looked like an NFL running back late last season when he took the reins for the Raiders, but he got lost in the shuffle this offseason. He showed enough in the regular season last year for a team to want him as a depth piece, though, if things go the way they're expected to in Las Vegas.

More Raiders news and analysis